christmas gifts for children impacted by homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -Holidays are normally a time for joy, family and togetherness. But for some, it is a constant reminder of loved ones that are no longer with us.

The nonprofit Alive Community Outreach has partnered with First Wayne Street United Methodist Church to continue giving kids that have been affected by homicide gifts for Christmas.

Seeing the smiles on kids faces is how family’s get through the holidays without their loved ones.

Children and their family’s decorated Christmas cookies and received gift cards as Christmas presents.

For the Trice Family, knowing that King is loved and has his family is what helps their family get through their tragedy.

“Me and my sister being as close as we were since the birth. You know if affected my a lot but I try to not let it show too much and trying to help him and keep a smile on his face. So I basically hide my pain a lot. But it’s there, it’s not going to go no where. But I try to make the best of it,” said Audrey Trice, sister of Noele Trice.

Dressed in festive outfits, volunteers gave gifts to the families of homicide victims Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The successful event was established in 2019. More than 100 families in Fort Wayne have been given gifts over the past two years thanks to community efforts and donations.