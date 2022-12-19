There’s nothing quite like the wonder on a child’s face the first time they see the incredible light display at the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights at Franke Park. The two mile route has 150 scenes containing roughly 650,000 beautiful LED lights, including eight new displays this year.

It’s a dazzling display of colors that can be mesmerizing to people young and old as they wind through illuminated arches and festive light displays in the park.

Tony Hudson is the Executive Director at Blue Jacket

Tony Hudson, Executive Director at Blue Jacket says the annual holiday tradition pulls together a wide range of the community and shows the big hearts of people and businesses right here at home. “Not only do we have 160 sponsors that come out and say ‘hey,’ the Christmas season is so important, but they also want to be able to support the Blue Jacket mission as well.”

Blue Jacket’s mission is to provide training and opportunities to anyone with a barrier who is striving to earn gainful employment. Hudson says the Fantasy of Lights is a great event for his organization to be a part of. “It’s so powerful because we are able to provide employment to Blue Jacket clients that go through our program here at the Fantasy of Lights, plus the proceeds help us with long term career management and job placement.”

“Our sponsors know they are not only putting up an awesome display at Franke Park, but they’re also supporting a mission that hires people who are trying to pull themselves out of the margins.”

The experience at Fantasy of Lights not only includes the dazzling light display, but visitors can also take in Santa’s Christmas Market at the Pond Pavillion. They can park their car and enjoy free hot cocoa while visiting Santa and purchasing things like fresh kettle corn from Summit City Kettle Corn and goods from other vendors.

Hudson says the event is all about family. “It’s building a tradition among friends and family members so that year after year people can cherish each other’s company and the Fort Wayne Community at the same time.”

The Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights runs through December 31st at Franke Park. Admission is $10 per vehicle. $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus or trolley. Santa’s Christmas Market is open through December 23.

Hours are 5:30pm-9:00pm every night and they’re open until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s easy to see why the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights is Positively Fort Wayne.