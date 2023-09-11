(WJW) – “Captain America” star Chris Evans tied the knot over the weekend, according to several reports.

As reported by People and other entertainment news outlets, the 42-year-old actor married 26-year-old actress Alba Baptista in a private Saturday ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Several of Evans’ “Avengers” costars reportedly attended the intimate wedding, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, according to Page Six.

The actors and their wives were also spotted eating together in the Boston area, People reported.

According to reports, Evans and Baptista confirmed back in November that they had been dating for over a year.