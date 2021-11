FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NEINFAME) has extended its application deadline for the 2022 cohort until Nov. 29.

While earning their degrees, the students will work for an NEINFAME sponsor company. The companies will provide students with a paid work experience allowing them the opportunity to earn enough income to pay for the costs of the program, graduate debt-free and begin a career in just two years.