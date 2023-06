STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A two-year-old child died yesterday, June 7, after a drowning incident on Table Rock Lake earlier this week.

The child entered the water without a lifejacket on June 5 and drowned. The child was pulled from the water and taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO where she later died from her injuries.

The incident occurred seven miles north of Blue Eye.

This is Troop D’s second drowning in 2023.