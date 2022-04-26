FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Don’t call it a come back, the spicy chicken biscuit is here! Chick-Fil-A announced the return of the breakfast sandwich Monday.

It comes after being taken off of the menu in 2016. Now, the spicy chicken biscuit sandwich is back in over 1,300 Chick-fil-A locations world wide. It features a breakfast-sized piece of chicken breast, served on a buttermilk biscuit.

Chick-fil-A is also offering a new drink, called the Cloudberry Sunjoy. It’s a combination of cloudberry and cherry blossom, to the chains Sunjoy base, which is a mix of lemonade and sweet tea.

The spicy chicken biscuit sandwich is available at the Jefferson Pointe and Coliseum locations here in Fort Wayne. You can check to see what other locations they’re available at by using the Chick-fil-A app or clicking here.