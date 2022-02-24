KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Chicago man was arrested after attempting to flee Indiana State Police along U.S. 30 on Thursday.

Just before noon, a man driving westbound on U.S. 30 near C.R. 500 West failed to move over or slow down while passing by an ISP officer, as required by law. The ISP officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, a 2018 Chrysler 500, but the driver sped up to speeds of over 100 miles per hour as it continued westbound into Marshall County.

ISP deployed stop sticks at multiple intersections – near Iris Road, King Road and at S.R. 17 – in an attempt to slow down the driver. At one point, the driver was driving on three rims after striking multiple stop sticks.

Near Oak Road the driver tried to pass a semi and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crashed into a ditch, hitting two signs and rolling onto the roof

The driver, identified as Merieal Tolbert, 28 of Chicago, IL was safely taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital to be medically cleared.

Further investigation revealed that the Chrysler was reported stolen out of Ft. Wayne, IN earlier today.

Tolbert was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail after being arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.