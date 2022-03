CHICAGO, Ill. (WBBM) Gas is an essential part of life for many in the U.S., and the nation-wide high gas prices have impacted a lot of people across the country.

New Life Covenant Church in Chicago set out to help the Grand Crossing community by providing over 200 cars with free gas. They were able to do this using $6,000 in church donations.

Billionaire Willy Wilson plans to donate another $1 million for the next gas giveaway, which will be held next Thursday.