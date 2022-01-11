Report: Bears request to interview Colts defensive coordinator Eberflus

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WANE) – The collapse to the Colts season hasn’t put a damper on the interest in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chicago Bears have submitted a request to interview Eberflus for their vacant head coaching position after firing Matt Nagy on Monday.

Eberflus was already drawing interest from the Jaguars – who beat the Colts on Sunday to help keep Indianapolis out of the playoffs. Pelissero reports that Ebeflush will interview for Jacksonville’s head coaching job on Saturday.

