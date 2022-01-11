Report: Bears request to interview Colts defensive coordinator Eberflus

CHICAGO, Ill. (WANE) – The collapse to the Colts season hasn’t put a damper on the interest in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chicago Bears have submitted a request to interview Eberflus for their vacant head coaching position after firing Matt Nagy on Monday.
Eberflus was already drawing interest from the Jaguars – who beat the Colts on Sunday to help keep Indianapolis out of the playoffs. Pelissero reports that Ebeflush will interview for Jacksonville’s head coaching job on Saturday.