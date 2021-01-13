Pagano retires, Nagy and Pace staying put with Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — After 36 seasons of coaching Chuck Pagano is calling it a career.

Pagano, who’s spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Congrats on a phenomenal career, Chuck Pagano! Thank you for your passion, dedication & all that you gave to the Bears. Enjoy retirement! pic.twitter.com/0nt4tZTPWP — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 13, 2021

Prior to his stint with the Bears, Pagano spent six seasons as the head coach of the Colts. During his time in Indianapolis Pagano battled leukemia and subsequently raised money and awareness for cancer research.



Meanwhile, the Bears plan to keep general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season. Chairman George McCaskey says the team opted against sweeping changes in leadership after the Bears slipped into the playoffs despite going 8-8 for the second year in a row.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Bears’ wild-card loss at New Orleans on Sunday, their second playoff appearance in three years.

The Bears have two playoff appearances and a 42-54 regular-season record in six years under Pace, while Nagy is 28-20