Nick Foles leads the bears to a thrilling-win over the Falcons

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 27: Anthony Miller #17 celebrates his touchdown with Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Nick Foles rekindled that Super Bowl magic. The result was a stunning victory for the Chicago Bears.

Taking over for the erratic Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter, Foles threw three touchdown passes in the final 6 1/2 minutes to lead the Bears to a 30-26 triumph over the shell-shocked Falcons.

Atlanta became the first team in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games.

The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They might have a new quarterback going forward. At the very least, there’s a QB controversy in Chi-town.