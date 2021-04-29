Bears trade up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.

Fields is a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the year. He is the second quarterback drafted by general manager Ryan Pace since he was hired in 2015.

The Bears traded up a spot in 2017 to take Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Trubisky is now a backup in Buffalo.

The Bears went 8-8 last season for the second year in a row, then lost at New Orleans in a the wild-card round.