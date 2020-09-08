Bears put kicker Pineiro on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro will miss at least the first three games of the season because of a groin injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goals for Chicago last year following an offseason trade from Oakland. But he was unable to kick in camp because of the injury. A new rule implemented because of COVID-19 allows players to return from IR after missing three games. The Bears also signed defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. A second-round pick by Oakland in 2015, he has 10 1/2 sacks for the Raiders, New York Giants and New Orleans.