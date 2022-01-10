Bears fire Nagy, Pace after 6-11 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A New Haven man faces a slew of charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home, fired numerous gunshots inside, then beat her.

Police and medics were called around 1:15 a.m. Jan. 6 to a home in the 1300 block of Fay Drive on a report of a party armed. A 9-1-1 caller said six shots had been fired, a door had been kicked in and a woman screamed, according to a Fort Wayne Police report.