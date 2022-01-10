Bears fire Nagy, Pace after 6-11 season

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears have fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sideline will lift a struggling franchise. Nagy’s fate seemed sealed as Bears struggled through a 6-11 season that ended with a loss at Minnesota on Sunday. But it was not clear if Pace would also be let go or retained in either his current role or a different capacity. Whoever the Bears hire will need to develop rookie quarterback Justin Fields and surround the former Ohio State star with more talent to help him grow. Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons. 

