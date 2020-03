GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 02: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by David Amerson #38 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of a game at Lambeau Field on December 02, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears have finalized a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham and one-year deals with six other players.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Graham has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay.

He spent his first five years with the Saints when Chicago general manager Ryan Pace worked in their front office.