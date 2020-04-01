Bears finalize $70 million deal with Quinn

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears finalized a five-year, $70 million contract with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.
The Bears were looking to boost their pass rush and blocking coming off a disappointing year.
Quinn had 11 1/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy against performance enhancers.
He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, and the Dolphins.
Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle.