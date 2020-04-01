Bears finalize $70 million deal with Quinn

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien, right, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Robert Quinn during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears finalized a five-year, $70 million contract with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

The Bears were looking to boost their pass rush and blocking coming off a disappointing year.

Quinn had 11 1/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy against performance enhancers.

He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, and the Dolphins.

Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle.