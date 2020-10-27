Bears fall to Rams in battle of dominant defenses on MNF

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears 24-10.

Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and Malcolm Brown rushed for a score as the Rams stayed unbeaten at SoFi Stadium.

Taylor Rapp made an end-zone interception on a pass deflection by Troy Hill while the Rams held Chicago to 182 yards in the first three quarters and built a 24-3 lead.

Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for Chicago’s only touchdown with 7:30 to play.