Bears close facility for hours due to positive COVID-19 test

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Bears closed their facility for a few hours and pushed back practice Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Bears initially called off practice in the morning and sent players in the building home before changing course in the afternoon.

The person who tested positive has been notified and is self-isolating.

The Bears placed three practice squad players on the COVID list this week — linebacker Manti Te’o, defensive lineman LaCale London and receiver Thomas Ives. Coach Matt Nagy said the team did not think the latest positive test was related to those cases.

“Obviously we’re not exempt from this pandemic,” Nagy said. “We all know that cases are on the rise. And I just want to credit our players and coaches for adapting and staying flexible. It’s not easy. But we have the right mindset.”

Chicago is scheduled to host Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bears (5-7) have lost six in a row, their worst skid since the 2002 team tied a franchise record by dropping eight straight.