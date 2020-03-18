Bears add quarterback Nick Foles from Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades don’t become official until the league year begins later Wednesday.

The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the former Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.

Foles is due to make $15.125 million in 2020 and would have counted $21.837 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap.