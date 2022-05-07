FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cherry Blossom Festival is back in-person next Sunday, after being virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to celebrate Japanese culture, featuring Japanese art, crafts, foods, and many live performances. New this year are additions to the Japanese food vendor alley, offering things like sushi, teriyaki, yakisoba, mochi ice cream and more.

The Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off May 15th from noon to 5 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library.

Tickets are free, but space is limited.