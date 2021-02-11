Checking in with the Children’s Zoo: Some animals thriving in extreme cold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While most people have been spending more time indoors as the temperatures drop, some animals at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo continue to be active out in the elements.

WANE 15 talked with a zookeeper to find out what efforts are being taken to keep animals safe in the dangerous cold.

“We have zookeepers here all year round of snow, ice whatever the weather is we’re still here we’re still making sure our animals are nice happy and healthy,” Kat Dzyak said.

A sea lion takes a look at the WANE 15 crew during a visit to the zoo Thursday.

Red pandas, river otters, sea lions, lynx and peafowl were among the animals moving about their outdoor exhibits Thursday.

“All of our animals stay here, most of them don’t have a holding space attached to their exhibits, so some might move across the zoo to indoor building, but they’re all here throughout the winter,” Dzyak explained. “Most of our animals start to move inside in the fall when it starts to get a little chillier. A lot of our animals are warm weather animals.”

The red pandas call the Himalayas home. As a result, they tend to be more active in cooler weather. Breeding season also lines up with the winter months. The animals do have heated pads and water buckets in their exhibits for the season.

A male red panda at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo munches on a snack in his exhibit Thursday.

” Lynx also love the cold weather,” Dzyak added. “The sea lions are out all year round. All of our animals get access to some kind of shelter to keep warm if they choose. But our sea lions like to swim around in this weather so they’re used to it. Sometimes our river otters are out and about running through the snow.”

The zoo is set to open to the public Saturday, April 24, 2021.