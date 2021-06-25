Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin offered condolences to George Floyd’s family on Friday in a brief statement in court before hearing his sentencefor second-degree murder.

It was the first time that Chauvin has spoken directly to Floyd’s family.

Chauvin approached the bench with his attorney and explained to Judge Peter Cahill that “due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time.” Chauvin still faces federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

He briefly told Cahill that “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family” and said “there’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind. Thank you.”

