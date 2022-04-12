FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Six electric vehicle charging stations located downtown are now up and working, according to City of Fort Wayne officials.

The EV charging stations are on Berry and Wayne streets, located near where those roads meet Barr Street.

The city received a $90,000 grant from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee to go toward the installation of the stations, according to city officials.

New EV charging stations downtown

Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division has installed eight stations at several locations throughout the community and will be installing another 20 or more this year.

To be considered for the grant, city officials responded to a request for proposals from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Greater Indiana Clean Cities, a non-profit designated by the U.S. Department of Energy to help deploy alternative fuels and transportation, helped city officials plan where to put the stations.

The EV stations that will be operational soon or installed in the near future will be at locations like the Allen County Public Library’s downtown branch, the Memorial Coliseum, Jefferson Pointe and Skyline Garage, amongst others.

“These chargers will encourage adoption of electric vehicles, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Indiana,” said Kerri Garvin, executive director of Greater Indiana Clean Cities, in a media release.

The announcement comes after the Indiana Department of Transportation made public a $100 million plan to build charging stations along federally designated fuel corridors over the next five years.

According to that plan, EV charging stations will need to be installed every 50 miles along the state’s interstate highway system. Each station will need to include at least four 150kW DC fast chargers capable of charging four vehicles at the same time.

Plus, each charging station must meet minimum power capabilities at or above 600kW, according to the department of transportation.

Where exactly EV charges will be located as part of that state plan have yet to be decided upon or released.

Locations for EV chargers throughout Fort Wayne as part of the city’s plan are listed below.

Planned or installed locations and number of level 2 dual charging stations:

Allen County Public Library, downtown branch, 2

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4

Downtown Civic Garage, 1

Foster Park, near the golf clubhouse, 2

Jefferson Pointe along Jefferson Boulevard, 2

Meijer at Dupont and Diebold roads (future location of store), 2

Meijer on Lima Road, 2

Meijer on Maysville Road, 5

Renaissance Point YMCA, 1

Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza, 1

Location and number of level 2 single chargers:

Berry Street parking, 3

Wayne Street parking, 3

Locations of future vehicle stations and number of stations