Changes made to downtown grocery store plan, two restaurants also in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local restaurant group has stepped up to take over plans for a downtown grocery store. The potential business has been planned for the 202 Metro building along with two new concept restaurants.

On Thursday morning, the Capital Improvement Board voted to shift $150,000 that was pledged for the previous, Fit Grocer plan to the new ‘micro grocer.’ The new plan has been put together with a partnership that includes Ash Crest Corp. as well the people behind Affine Food Truck, Junk Ditch Brewing and Grace Kelly Baked Goods.

“It will help create a better community downtown, where people are gathering in a space, getting what they need without having to go 10 miles outside the city to grab the things that they want,” Dan Campbell, a co-owner of the businesses told WANE 15. ” They’ll run into their neighbors – that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to create a sense of community while also fulfilling the needs of the people who live downtown.”

While a timeline is not concrete, work is possible before the year is out with an opening in late 2021 or early 2022. The finished product could include a coffee shop, ice cream and the store itself which would feature local produce, meats, and some essentials.

“We want to keep it approachable,” Campbell added after clarifying that a membership would not be required to shop at the grocery store. “We’ve always been about inclusivity with all of our concepts. We want to make sure everyone is comfortable being there, shopping there, seeing what we have to offer, and making sure that anyone who wanders into the store can find something that they desire and can obtain.”

According to Campbell, the two restaurants would open at different times and offer different environments. The first would open at the same time as the store and connect to the business. It would likely offer fast-casual dining, targeting the lunch crowd. The second restaurant would offer fine dining and include space for groups to meet.

“This feels better and more solid than the original plan,” Don Steininger from the Capital Improvement Board noted during Thursday’s meeting.

A storefront sits empty in the 202 Metro building at the corner of Berry and Harrison Streets in downtown Fort Wayne. Plans have changed for a potential grocery store in the space.

According to Tony Brita, of Ash Crest Corp., the previous plan fell through because the developer behind the INGUARD store struggled to keep the Wabash location up and running through 2020 and taking on the Fort Wayne project proved to be too much.