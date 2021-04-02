Changes are coming for Ft. Wayne Farmers Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ft. Wayne Farmers Market has big plans this summer and are looking forward to the growth in businesses and vendors.

The Ft. Wayne Farmers Market will be moved from the current location at Parkview Field to McCulloch park off Broadway beginning on May 15. Many new vendors and businesses will be seen at the new 4 acre location. If you have a business interested in being part of the Ft. Wayne Farmers Market, simply contact them through their website.

The Farmers Market is also hoping to have entertainment this year.

The Ft. Wayne Farmers Market is always looking for volunteers to help with set up. If interested contact officials through the website.

In 2022, the market has been invited to be located at the new Electric Works location. WANE 15 will continue to follow this story.