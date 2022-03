ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble’s High School’s Ashton Smith is taking his talents to Trine as the senior football player signed with the Thunder on Wednesday afternoon.

Offensively, Smith tallied 38 carries for 346 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns as a senior to go with 16 receptions for 192 yards and 2 TDs.

Defensively, he racked up 36 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, and 3 interceptions.