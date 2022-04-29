FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– It’s the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, and the City of Fort Wayne celebrated by planting a new dogwood tree at Foster Park West on Friday morning.

The city also celebrated being awarded a Tree City USA designation for the 32nd consecutive year by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

But what is Arbor Day? The national holiday was first celebrated in Nebraska in 1874, to recognize the importance of trees.

And to fulfill the spirit of Arbor Day, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Trees Indiana partnered together to give away 150 tree seedlings for free to anyone who pre-registered for the event.