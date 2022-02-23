FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The operator of seven area restaurants shortchanged 17 of its managers of overtime wages and will now have to pay more than $63,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators found that the salaries of managers at seven Cebolla’s Mexican Grill locations – five in Fort Wayne and two in Angola and Auburn – failed to meet the overtime exemption required by federal law.

That lead to the recovery of $63,546 in unpaid overtime wages to those managers, officials with the department of labor said in a media release.

“Before employers assume they do not have to pay overtime, they must ensure that the salary paid and the duties performed by managers are sufficient to relieve the employer of their legal overtime obligations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis in the media release. “Simply calling an employee a manager and paying them a salary is not sufficient.”

Investigators also found that Cebolla’s failed to maintain accurate records of hours worked for those managers.

Lewis called Cebolla’s violation “common” as well as one that is having a negative impact on recruiting and keeping workers, especially in the food service industry.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 958,000 food and accommodation services workers left their positions in December 2021 and that there will be an average of 41,400 openings for food service manager each year until 2030.

“During the course of the pandemic, many essential workers, including those in food service, have sought other employment when their employer failed to pay the full and fair wages earned,” said Lewis in the release.

The labor department’s Wage and Hour Division has a toll-free helpline for more information about wage laws and how they are enforced at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243) as well as a website at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd.