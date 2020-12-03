CDC sets new guidelines for quarantine: less days and possibility of no testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced changes to the quarantine guidelines.

Before, those who were exposed to COVID-19 had to be locked away for 14-days. With the revised guidelines, quarantine can end after day 10 if a person has not had a COVID-19 test and has not developed any symptoms. However, for someone who test negative with no developing symptoms can end quarantine on day seven.

“I want to encourage Hoosiers to follow the 10-days of quarantine unless they have a job that can not be done from home,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Health Commissioner.

It’s important to remember that quarantine is used to keep those who might have been exposed to the virus away from others, while isolation keeps those infected by the virus away from others, even in their home.

WANE 15’s sister station FOX 59, interviewed the Director of Infection Prevention for IU Health, Kristen Kelley. She said a lot of the changes are due to the evidence that most of the transmissions or most of the patients will test positive within five to 10 days of being exposed.

“Knowing that the amount of time recommended is shorter is going to make us more successful in adhering to this. But it’s hard to understand how this works because this virus doesn’t always show symptoms. A good number of people may not show symptoms at all but they will be very infectious,” Kelley said.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee asked co-owner and founder of Hop River Brewing Company, if this will help his business because staff will be able to return to work sooner. He said that it will have a minor impact, but it’s one piece to a bigger puzzle.

“If they are forced into quarantine it does help slightly that it’s a shorter period of time,” Paris McFarthing said. “Obviously the biggest thing we look for is that they [staff] are healthy and they can come back healthy if there is an exposure.”

McFarthing added that Hop River’s focus is the negative test result because it’s the surest sign. He stressed that Hop River does enforce a mask policy for staff and for customers when they enter and leave the establishment.

WANE 15 did reach out to Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools as well as Southwest Allen County schools to see if the new guidelines will help with the substitute shortage, all replied that it is too soon to comment and they are waiting on more guidance from the state and CDC.