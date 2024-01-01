VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Dalmatians have been the unofficial mascot for fire departments across the country for decades, but not all stations have a canine companion.

Ash is a two year old cat and is a member of the McCutchanville Fire Department. Firefighters say Ash joined the station in summer of 2021 after they rescued her and her siblings from a ditch.

“We have two other kittens at our other station, Ember and Chief are their names. They are orange cats and are not quite as social as Ash,” says Crystal Elliott, the Mcutchanville Fire Department Division Chief.

Ash oversees firefighters from her perch above the firetrucks.

“She is like a little gargoyle up there, in our window” Elliott says.

Elliott says Ash and her siblings are firehouse staples and serve as emotional support animals. Studies say first responders, like firefighters, are at a higher risk for post traumatic stress disorder and depression. Elliott says having a cat like Ash helps firefighters cope.

“Ash has become a support animal for us at the station. She can tell whenever something is wrong. She will come and sit on your lap and that kind of thing. She is spoiled and loves toys,” Elliott says.

Ash even has a special patch and harness.

“She likes to get out during events here at the fire station and communicate with the visitors we have here,” Elliott says.

We are told Ash takes her paycheck in treats.