CASS Housing is growing, in more ways than one

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization keeps growing, in more ways than one. CASS Housing is adding CASS Gardens, an opportunity for residents to grow produce and create jobs.

The mission of CASS Housing is to create and maintain customizable, affordable, sustainable, and safe living arrangements for individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities that promote independent living skills.

These residents will now have the opportunity to work in shipping containers transformed into a garden. Each container will grow 2.5 acres of leafy greens and herbs. The idea was grown from a parents of a future resident and the partnership with Freight Farms was developed. The containers can grow produce year round and only use 5 gallons of water a day, saving 95% over traditional farming. The LED technology grows the plants on panels inside the containers.

Currently CASS Housing has two containers and has plans to add 15 in the future. Each container will supply two part time jobs that residents with CASS Housing are able to walk to.

Planting begins Thursday. The produce will be harvested, processed and sold or distributed to customers individually or through wholesale.

“We believe that this employment program could change the national discussion for people with disabilities, starting here in Fort Wayne,” Executive Director David Buuck says.

This is the second Freight Farm in the state of Indiana. To find out more or to donate, visit casshousing.org.