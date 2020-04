FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christian Cseri, Senior at Carroll High School has committed to attend and swim at Rose Hulman this fall.

Christian is a multiple Indiana High School State Meet qualifier and finalist. He was on all three Carroll relays at state this past February.

The 200 Free Relay was State Runner-up and the 400 Free Relay was third. Cseri also qualified in the 50 Free.