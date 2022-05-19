FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested a strong field at North Side High School for a sectional crown while Homestead was dominant at the New Haven High School sectional in winning a team title on a busy night for boys track in northeast Indiana.

At Chambers Field, Carroll tallied 136 points to top second-place Churubusco (91 points) and third-place Concordia (78 points).

At John Young Stadium, Homestead racked up 166 points to outdistance second-place New Haven (96 points) and third-place Huntington North (79).

The boys track regional meet is schedule for next Thursday at Indiana Wesleyan.