LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE)– A priest from the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church has been suspended from ministry following allegations of “inappropriate contact” with a minor, according to the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

After church officials in Lafayette learned of charges of inappropriate activity with a minor that violated the Essential Norms and the Diocesan Code of Conduct for Clergy, De Oreo was suspended.

According to SNAP, Father De Oreo was ordained as a priest in 2018 and served at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Zionsville before joining Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic church and school, which has about 600 students.

The Diocese of Lafayette has not released an official statement on De Oreo’s suspension at this time.