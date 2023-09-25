DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in DeKalb County are trying to determine who was driving a car that ran off the road and caught fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of County Road 27 on reports of a crash with a car in flames shortly after midnight according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived they found a 1989 Lincoln Mark VII in flames. The car had driven off the road into a line of trees. The fire was put out, however the driver was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information who might have information to help police with their investigation is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.