Car dealer Don Ayres dies at 76

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Don Ayres, founder of a popular Fort Wayne car dealership, has died.

According to his obituary, the 76-year-old passed away on July 6, from complications with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Ayres is a graduate Concordia Lutheran High School and studied Industrial Management at Purdue University.

A lifelong love of cars led him to open his own dealership called Don Ayres Pontiac in 1970 at the age of 27. He later took over the Honda franchise in 1973.

Ayres was a philanthropist who supported many causes in the Fort Wayne community.

He purchased the lighting for the Time Corners Little League’s new ballpark in 1998. The organization was later renamed Don Ayres Little League. He has continued to support Don Ayres Little League since.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at D.O McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.

Thursday visitation will be at Beams Funeral Home, 200 W. Toledo St., Fremont from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Friday at Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Fremont at 11 a.m.