FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning the 1A semi-state for the northern half of Indiana last season the Canterbury girls soccer program is looking to defend their semi-state title this Saturday in Chesterton when the Cavaliers square off with Westview.

The match is set for 1 p.m. CDT (2 p.m. Eastern) on Saturday. Canterbury goes into the match ranked sixth in the 1A state poll while Westview is ranked eighth.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season 7-8 overall, but had reeled off four straight wins to reach semi-state. That includes a 1-0 win over Eastbrook in the regional semifinals and a 1-0 win over Sheridan in the regional championship.

Canterbury is led by forward Olivia Menor with 12 goals while goaltender Sofia Carver is allowing 1.9 goals a game with 91 saves on the season.

The Cavs advanced to the 1A state title match last year, falling to Park Tudor 3-0. Canterbury is coached by Chelsea Dourson.