Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana cancels Tribute Dinner, looking for Tributes for social media

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is set to hold a virtual walk to raise money for community cancer patients.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced that it has canceled its annual Tribute Dinner that was scheduled for Sept. 1 at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Parkview announced the Mirro Center is closing due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and after weighing all options, Cancer Services made the decision to cancel the Tribute Dinner.

“This event is important not only because it funds Cancer Services’ mission, but also because it serves as the community’s opportunity to honor people touched by cancer and pay tribute to the memory of the loved ones we have lost to cancer,” Cancer Services said.

Cancer Services is inviting the community to share a heartfelt message about someone who has inspired them or made a difference in their life, such as a cancer survivor, caregiver, physician, or beloved friend or family member who has passed. Cancer Services said. Tributes will be published on Cancer Services’ website and social media.

Tribute submissions will be accepted until Sept. 1. To submit a tribute, click here.

A donation of $25 or more can also be sent in along with the tribute. To donate to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, click here.