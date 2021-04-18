CANCELLED: Silver Alert 049-2021 of Jacob Hunter

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Silver Alert 049-2021 issued on Saturday, April 17, 2021 on Jacob Hunter has been cancelled as of Sunday, April 18, 2021. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department at 812-462-3226.

***ORIGINAL RELEASE***

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacob Hunter, a 17 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, and last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate CTI388.

Jacob is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana which is 77 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jacob Hunter, contact the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department at 812-462-3226 or 911.