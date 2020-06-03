Canadian radio show includes Fort Wayne, WANE 15 in protest coverage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Summit City was included in Canadian coverage of the George Floyd protests. The goal of the conversation was to see how a city has been fairing that doesn’t get the national coverage such as New York, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C.

After seeing posts shared on twitter, show host Matt Gurney invited WANE 15’s Chris Darby to call into the SiriusXM show ‘SXM Mornings’ on the Canada Talks channel Wednesday morning. The full interview is posted above.

The conversation included Chris Darby’s accounts of the weekend’s events downtown, what makes Fort Wayne’s experience compared to bigger cities and what is anticipated in the days ahead.