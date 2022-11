DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Despite rainy conditions, Decatur’s Callithumpian Festival returned Monday night.

The celebration of Halloween features community members in floats giving out candy to children, music, and food vendors.

The parade has been a tradition since 1910 making it one of the oldest Halloween parades in the nation, it ran from Monroe Street until it reached Second Street.

It’s the second year of the parade’s return since it was canceled in 2020 for COVID.