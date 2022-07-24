MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County officials have presented the deed to prime California oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who built a beach resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land nearly a century ago.

Anthony Bruce, from left, a great-great grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce, wife, Sandra, Kavon Ward, founder of Justice for Bruce’s Beach, Derrick Bruce, great grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce, Chief Duane Yellow Feather Shepard and Mitch Ward attend a dedication ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anthony Bruce, second from right, a great-great grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce, holds up the title deed of the oceanfront property known as Bruce’s Beach during a dedication ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, as he is joined by wife, Sandra, from right, Los Angeles County officials, Holly J. Mitchell, Janice Hahn and Dean Logan. Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday presented the deed to prime California oceanfront property to heirs of the Black couple who built a beach resort for African Americans but were harassed and finally stripped of the land nearly a century ago. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Justin Prince, left, and Stephon Robinson exercise as a lifeguard, background right, covers a plaque detailing the history of Bruce’s Beach with a sheet of cloth during a dedication ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Three surfers watch as people gather for a dedication ceremony held to complete the return of an oceanfront property known as Bruce’s Beach to the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anthony Bruce, a great-great grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce, is hugged by Los Angeles County supervisor Janice Hahn during a dedication ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Ligia Parino looks at a plaque detailing the history of Bruce’s Beach during a dedication ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Anthony Bruce, a great-great grandson of Charles and Willa Bruce, poses for photos with a plaque after a dedication ceremony in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The event Wednesday marked the final step in a complex effort to address the long-ago wrong suffered by Charles and Willa Bruce, whose early 20th century resort on the shore of the now-upscale city of Manhattan Beach was known as Bruce’s Beach.

Against the backdrop of waves washing ashore, the county registrar-recorder handed the documents to Anthony Bruce, a great-great-grandson of the Bruces.