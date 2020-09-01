Calhoun Street fire causes lane closures, leaves firefighter injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A structure fire on Calhoun Street and East Pettit Avenue causes lane closures on Calhoun Street and leaves on firefighter injured.

Around 10:20 p.m., a structure fire in the 4800 block of Calhoun Street was called out.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Both lanes on Calhoun Street are closed and will be closed for a while according to the Chief Battalion.

The chief talked to WANE 15 and confirmed that a firefighter was injured in the fire. The firefighter was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

WANE 15 will continue to update the article as more information is released.