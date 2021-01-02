By the numbers: 2020 Allen County homicides

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Killings in Fort Wayne spiked in 2020. By the end of the year, the city recorded 43 homicides – a few shy of the record 48 set in 2016.
Forty-three homicides took place in 2020, more than in 2019. The average age of victims was 34-years-old, with the youngest being 15 and the oldest being 89.
A majority of the homicides were caused by gunshots, followed by five stabbing, three blunt force trauma and two acute ethanol intoxication, and cardiomegaly.
The good news is, arrests have been made in more than half of the homicides in 2020.
Here are the homicides of 2020:
- Marlon Lee Kimbrough was found near the railroad tracks in the area of Meyer Road and Oxford Street on Jan. 7. He was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound. Kimbrough was 40 years old. Sedrick Williams, 28, was arrest in April and faces a murder charge.
- Diquan Q. Meriwether was shot in the chest in the 2800 block of Abbott Street and was taken to Woodview Manor Apartment complex off Hobson and Stellhorn roads. He was taken to a local hospital and died on Jan. 14 at the age of 19. Kennisha Jackson, 19, was arrested and charged with murder.
- Than Kahn Khai was shot to death while in his home near Hessen Cassel and McKinnie Avenue on Jan. 20. No arrests have been made.
- Warrell K. Booher was stabbed at East Central Towers complex at 915 E Washington Blvd. around 6:00 p.m on Jan. 24. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. He was 48-years-old. Michael Foster went into the police station to be interviewed and was charged with aggravated battery.
- Eric Ray McDonnell Jr. was found unresponsive in an alley between Euclid and Central Drive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Feb. 19. He was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries at the age of 15. Cameron Hallett, 22, was arrested for murder.
- Tonisha T. Richardson was stabbed in the neck at 4700 block of Jason Drive on Feb. 25. She was taken to a hospital and died from her wound a short time later. She was 25-years-old. Alisha Lampkin was arrested on the scene.
- Mon Ong was one of two people killed in a triple shooting on Feb. 26. Ong, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the chest at 2405 Barnhart Avenue on the scene. Police arrested Kerwins Louis, Kyaw Hlang, and Jamesley Paul. All three face two counts of Felony Murder.
- Brooke J. Wendel was the second person killed in a triple shooting on Feb. 26. Wendel, 23, died from a gunshot wound to the head at 2405 Barnhart Avenue. Police arrested Kerwins Louis, Kyaw Hlang, and Jamesley Paul and face two felony murder.
- Donna Sue Taylor was found dead of a gunshot wound on March 2 in the 2000 block of Riedmiller Avenue. She was 48-years-old. Nathan Murder was also found dead inside the home. His death was ruled a suicide.
- Nicholas Phillips was found in his car in the 5300 block of Hursh Road on March 15. Phillips, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head. No arrests have been made.
- Marcos Ildefonso Casares died of multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive on April 10. He was 37-years-old. J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, was arrested and charged with murder.
- Nicholas James Elsner was found dead in a car at the corner of Wayne Trace and East Tillman Road May 7. 26-year-old Elsner died of a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.
- Austin Harrison was stabbed outside his place of work in the 2000 block Pontiac St on May 14th. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife Jamie Marsee, 24, was arrested and charged with murder six days later.
- Ronnie Dontrell Hall was found in a car that had crashed into an apartment at Woodview Manor Apartments on May 18. Hall had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital at the age of 21. Anshious Aron, 18, was arrested charged with Aggravated Battery and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
- Jaden Diaz Lee Nelson was found in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue on May 19. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital and died of gunshot wounds to the torso. Xavier Walker, 16 and Ronnie T Miles, Jr., 19, both were arrested and face charges of Felony Murder, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Criminal Recklessness.
- Roosevelt Allen III was found with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue on May 31. Allen died at the scene from his injuries at the age of 36-years-old. Paris Patmon was arrested.
- Doak Stankley McBride was one of two people pulled from an intentionally set house fire in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive on April 10. McBride died at the age of 51 of Asphyxia Due to an Intentionally Set House Fire with a contributing factor of Acute Ethanol Intoxication and Cardiomegaly. J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, has been arrested in the case. He currently faces one count of murder.
- Kyle Gregory Call was one of two people pulled from an intentionally set house fire in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive on April 10. Call died at the age of 32 of smoke inhalation. J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 31, has been arrested in the case. He currently faces one count of murder.
- Crystal C. Holmes was found stabbed at the 2100 block of Hobson Road on June 10. The 48-year-old was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries. David Suel was arrested for Aggravated Battery.
- Manuel Mendez was found in a yard in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive on June 13 with gunshot wounds. Medics attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Mendez was 34. Timothy Hall Jr. was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness, Neglect of a Dependent, and Carrying a Handgun without a Permit related to the shooting.
- Kenneth Jerome Frierson II was in a bedroom of a home on the 5400 block of Werling Dr. on June 19. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 28-years-old. No arrests have been made.
- Amanda Louise Hoglund was found in the driveway of a home at 1921 Clarmarnic Drive suffering from gunshot wounds on June 24. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 22. Martell Weaver was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.
- Jalen Deandre Lindsey lying in the grass near the 5000 block of Midlothian, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest on July 5. The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries. No arrests have been made.
- Jean Emmanuel Duperat was found inside a room at the Coliseum Inn on July 8. Duperat, 41, had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Jeremiah G. Stevenson and Jessica Sexton were named “persons of interest” and were taken into custody.
- Damarcus Walker suffered life-threatening injuries after being beaten back on March 7 at the Walmart on 1710 Apple Glen Blvd. The 44-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died a month later on April 11. Levi Arnold was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge.
- Jacqueline Coley died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries of the face and head on July 19. Coley, 58, was battered in Oct. 2017. No details of the incident and no arrests have been made.
- Allen Lamar Ruffin was found lying on the porch of a home in the 2500 block of Lillie Street with apparent gunshot wounds on July 21. Ruffin, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
- Frederick Sanders was attending a party in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street when he was shot multiple times and died. Sanders was 29-years-old. No arrests have been made.
- Angel May Carter was found shot to death at the Roadway Inn on Goshen Road Aug. 9. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 19. Thomas Jackson was arrested and charged with murder.
- Antonyo Stephens was found inside a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street Aug. 14 with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. The 42-year-old was taken to a local hospital where a doctor declared him dead. Stephens was from Columbus, Ohio. Markquiel Derrick was arrested and charged with murder.
- Jonathan Darrel Wade was stabbed in the 4600 block of Standish Drive Aug. 19. Wade, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
- John Ray Deremer was found shot in the 500 block of Wells Street on Aug. 22. Medics attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful, and the 57-year-old died at the scene. 21-year-old Jesse Echavarria was arrested shortly after.
- Justin Dawson was found in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive on Aug. 28 with multiple gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
- Stephon Holland was found shot at the Shell Quick Stop at 3024 E. State Blvd. on Sept. 2. Holland, 22 died at the scene. Darryl “Antone” Davis, 38, faces a charge of murder related to the shooting Holland’s death.
- Nichole Y. Paschall was shot multiple times on June 23, 2019, in the 4400 block of Oliver Street, west of South Anthony Blvd. She was transported to a local hospital and died of her injuries on Sept. 8, 2020. Paschall was 49. No arrests have been made.
- Twilah Newmon-Thomas was found dead in a vehicle in the Hickory Mill Apartment complex Sept. 11. Thomas, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.
- James Jeffery Hines was found in the 600 block of East Lewis Street, near Hanna Street on Sept. 23. Hines, 53, died of gunshot wounds. After two false arrests police arrested Eric David Tate.
- Toma Davis died of gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of South Hanna Street on Sept 25. Davis was 89-years-old. Toma’s step-son Hawatheven Davis was also found with a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
- Emoni Milynn Martin was found with gunshot wounds in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive on Oct. 4. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Ronald Williams was arrested for the incident and charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
- Tionna Rogan, 18, was found in a home in the 1600 block of East Paulding Road with gunshot wounds on Oct. 10. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
- Elgin Markeith Davis was found shot to death in the 4600 block of Werling Drive on Oct. 22. Davis was 34-years-old. No arrests have been made.
- Shamon L. Little, 21, was shot inside The Muse On Main at 1332 W. Main Street on Nov. 27. Medical workers tried to revive him but he died at the scene. No arrests have been made.
- Hakeem Omer Cage was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, inside The Summit at Ridgewood Apartment on Dec. 1. The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later. A 17-year-old juvenile is in custody for Cage’s death.
Homicides by year in Allen County:
- 2004 – 25
- 2005 – 31
- 2006 – 19
- 2007 – 28
- 2008 – 26
- 2009 – 22
- 2010 – 30
- 2011 – 24
- 2012 – 30
- 2013 – 45
- 2014 – 16
- 2015 – 30
- 2016 – 49 *record high
- 2017 – 41
- 2018 – 46
- 2019- 30