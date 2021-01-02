By the numbers: 2020 Allen County homicides

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Killings in Fort Wayne spiked in 2020. By the end of the year, the city recorded 43 homicides – a few shy of the record 48 set in 2016.

Forty-three homicides took place in 2020, more than in 2019. The average age of victims was 34-years-old, with the youngest being 15 and the oldest being 89.

A majority of the homicides were caused by gunshots, followed by five stabbing, three blunt force trauma and two acute ethanol intoxication, and cardiomegaly.

The good news is, arrests have been made in more than half of the homicides in 2020.

Here are the homicides of 2020:

Homicides by year in Allen County: