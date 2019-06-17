Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a news conference, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in South Bend, Ind., as South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott, left, and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, listen. Democratic presidential candidate Buttigieg changed his campaign schedule to return to South Bend for the late night news conference, after authorities say a man died after a shooting involving a police officer. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a shooting involving a police officer in South Bend, the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.

Buttigieg said he changed his campaign schedule to return to South Bend Sunday and hold a late night press conference. He said that the circumstances of the death would be thoroughly investigated, and called on any witnesses of the shooting to come forward and speak to investigators.

“We will be striving to reach out to community members,” Buttigieg said.

The St. Joseph prosecutor’s office, which is investigating, said police responded early Sunday to a call about a suspicious person going through cars.

A police officer confronted a man in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. The prosecutor’s office says the man exited the vehicle and approached the officer with a knife raised and the officer opened fire.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend, died later at a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries.

