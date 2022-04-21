FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– After two years of cancellation due to COVID, BuskerFest is back in full swing for its 11th year as magicians, jugglers and musicians bring creativity to downtown.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 21 in downtown Fort Wayne from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. where various local, regional, and national acts will perform at the intersection of Wayne Street and Calhoun Street.

Live music from Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m will take place at the intersection of Berry Street and Calhoun Street as well.

“BuskerFest was put on hold after the 2019 event due to the pandemic, and we are thrilled to see its return after a long-awaited two-year break,” said Downtown Fort Wayne President Michael Galbraith. “Coming to see the nationally-known street performers at this free event is a great way to enjoy a Saturday in Downtown Fort Wayne. BuskerFest is yet another example of how we continue to showcase Downtown Fort Wayne as the vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana.”

While admission and parking are free, it is encouraged to tip the performers. For a complete list of performers, visit their website.