FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s beloved Buskerfest is slated to return if the rain holds off.

Buskerfest celebrates “buskers,” another word for street performers. Admission and street parking are free, and the public is encouraged to tip buskers for their efforts.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 21 in downtown Fort Wayne from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. where buskers from all across the country will come out to perform music, juggling, and other acts.

For a complete list of buskers and talent visit their website.

This would be the 11th celebration of Buskerfest, but the forecast is not in the favor of the festival’s return.

Rick Zolman the event manager for Downtown Fort Wayne who set up the event said, “We’re prepared to react to that if we have to cancel the event. The forecast depends on what meteorologist you’re listening to and what their opinion is at the moment. We’re not going to know anything until tomorrow.”

Scattered storms are forecasted for Saturday which could cause the event to be canceled. You can track the weather with the Wane 15 forecast.