Businesses eye changes after Notre Dame cuts game attendance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Bar and restaurant owners in South Bend are exploring ways to attract more customers after the University of Notre Dame limited attendance at Irish football games to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The school’s decision to limit attendance to 20% of stadium capacity and ban campus tailgating sent bars, restaurants and venues scrambling to come up with ways to make up some of the potential revenue shortfall.

The owner of Mulligan’s Bar and Grill tells the South Bend Tribune he plans to set up a large outdoor tent and hook up 14 televisions screens for customers to watch the games.

