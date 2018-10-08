Aunt Millie's to announce future plans for downtown bakery Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Aunt Millie's Pearl Street plant is shown. (Google Maps) [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's been more than five months since the Aunt Millie's bread bakery stopped production in downtown Fort Wayne, but the building could be getting a second life soon.

Aunt Millie's officials said they would be making an announcement about the future of the facility on Monday.

Officials confirmed a deal has been made on redeveloping the historic building, but they would not reveal who was involved in the deal.

Some speculate though that Chuck Surack, Sweetwater founder and president, could be involved.

The News-Sentinel's Kevin Leininger asked Surack about the deal, but Surack said a confidentiality agreement restricted him from commenting. However, he called Leininger a "good detective" in the exchange.

The former bakery itself has been shut down since April. More than 90 people's jobs were impacted by the decision.

Company leaders said it was a business decision that couldn't be avoided following the closure of several grocery stores.

Around 120 office workers still use the downtown building, but it's not clear if they'll stay through future redevelopment or what their involvement might be.

WANE 15 will bring you the latest on this story once Aunt Millies makes the announcement Monday.