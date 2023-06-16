FILE – An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as investors look to extend the market’s longest winning streak in a year.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1% and is headed for its sixth consecutive weekly gain. The benchmark index is trading at the highest level it’s been at since April 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45 points, or 0.1%, to 34,453 as of 9:58 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Wall Street faces a relatively quiet day to cap off a busy week of economic updates.

Software maker Adobe rose 2% after reporting solid financial results and raising its profit forecast. Humana slipped 1.6% after becoming the latest health insurer to warn about pent-up demand for medical services driving costs higher. Health insurance giant UnitedHealth issued a similar warning earlier in the week.

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.77% from 3.72% late Thursday.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose to 4.74% from 4.65%. The

The Fed held steady on its benchmark interest rate at its meeting this week, but warned that it could raise rates twice more this year.

Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground.